Change is a Continuous Process: Lekhashree after joining BJD

TNI Bureau: Lekhashree Samantsinghar, who resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party this morning, joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Sunday.

Samantsinghar joined the State ruling party at the Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar in the presence of BJD MP Manas Mangaraj and other senior party leaders.

While speaking on the occasion, she said that although change is difficult, but is a continuous process and the work being done by the Chief Minister is praiseworthy.

Samantsinghar also thanked BJD for welcoming her wholeheartedly. She also praised the efforts of 5T Chairman VK Pandian and said that CM Naveen Patnaik has done enough for upholding ‘Odia Asmita’.

Lekhashree, who was the State BJP vice-president, wrote in her resignation letter that she had given her sweat and blood to the party in the last 10 years. However, she could not earn the trust of the leadership despite hardwork and sincerity.

Now, it is suspected that she would be fielded from the Nilagiri Assembly constituency under the Balasore Lok Sabha segment as BJD is yet to name anyone for the seat.