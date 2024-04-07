TNI Bureau: Former Minister Ganeswar Behera, who resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on April 2, joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra and Pratap Jena welcomed Behera and hundreds of his supporters during an induction event held at party office in Bhubaneswar.

Behera first won the state assembly election in 1985 and 1995 from the Pattamundai segment. However, he lost the 1990, 2000, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections from Pattamundai and Kendrapada.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that BJD might make him the candidate from the Kendrapara assembly segment in the 2024 elections.