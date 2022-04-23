Centre upset with Private TV Channels; Know Why

Insight Bureau: For the past few days, the centre found that private TV channels are making false claims and very often providing misleading facts while reporting on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. It also referred that several private TV channels have covered the recent Jahangirpuri violence in the north-west Delhi in an unauthentic, scandalous and sensational manner using socially unacceptable and obscene language that may disturb the communal harmony.

According to the Centre, “Provocative and Scandalous headlines” were used to report the incidents. Many journalists and news anchors were using fabricated facts and hyperbolic statements deliberately while reporting in the channels to incite the public. It even broadcasted unverified footage of a specific community, provoking communal tension, disrupting the investigation process of the incidents that took place in Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti procession last week.

The centre on Saturday issued a strong advisory to private news channels asking them to follow the program code laid down by the laws. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry of India said the TV channels should refrain themselves from making false and provocative claims about the Russia-Ukraine war and using scandalous headlines and video footage that may provoke communal hatred leading to riots.

The Ministry even said the media channels should abide by the Section 20 of “The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act”. It authorizes the Centre to control/prohibit the transmission or retransmission of any channel or program, if it views necessary in the interest of sovereignty, security and integrity.

The Ministry has also warned the private TV channels against transmitting of debates having unparliamentary, provocative and obscene language, communal remarks and derogatory references which may have a negative influence on audience and may also disturb communal harmony and peace at large.