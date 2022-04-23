Rising cases of terror attacks in J&K trigger huge concerns

Insight Bureau: Jammu and Kashmir is in the news again for the recent dreadful terrorist attacks on the heaven on earth. Besides the occasional attacks, the frequency and intensity were not much but in the last few days, there have been repeated attempts to wreck the peace of the state.



The most recent has been the suicide mission conducted by two Pakistani terrorists two days ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the state to lay the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹ 20,000 crore, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and various other programs.



The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) mentioned that the attack was carried out on the CISF bus which carried 15 personnel to their morning shift at around 4:15 am on Friday near the Chaddha camp in Sunjwan area.

The attack was allegedly conducted by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Muhammed(JeM) outfit as a fidayeen operation (guerilla style suicidal attack). There were two of these heavily armed terrorists who fired at the bus and lobbed grenades.

The two armed miscreants were killed eventually but Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) S.P. Patil was also shot dead by the terrorists. A total of nine security personnel were injured in this attack.



Other than this, in the Malwah area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, an attack was conducted by four terrorists including top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Yousuf Kantroo on the 21st of April. While all of the terrorists were killed effectively, four soldiers and a policeman were also injured in the gunfight.



This visit on the 24th of April (on Panchayati Raj Diwas) by the Prime Minister Modi to J&K will be his first since the abrogation of Article 370 and there has been heightened security to maintain law and order during the visit.