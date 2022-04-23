Crypto Currency Updates – April 23, 2022

Insight Bureau: Cryptocurrencies traded in the red on April 23, 2022. The global crypto market cap stands at $1.84 trillion which is a 1.82% fall over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.67 billion, a 24.14% decrease. The total volume DeFi is currently $10.87 billion, a 13.47% of the total 24-hour volume in crypto market.

Bitcoin is the oldest and most well-known crypto token that one can buy in the market. It’s current price, as of 10:30 AM IST, is INR 31,73,369 with a change of -2.69% over the last 24 hours. Other cryptocurrencies are also now solid investment options and the Shiba Inu-themed Dogecoin which was initially created as a joke or meme, is currently one of the best known tokens.

As of April 23, 2022, the prices (in INR) and percentage increase (or fall) of some of the largest cryptocurrencies are:

Bitcoin – 31,73,369 , -2.69%

Ethereum – 2,36,926.4 , -1.51%

Tether – 80.12 , 0.04%

Cardano – 71.7000 , -2.52%

Binance Coin – 32,390.50 , -1.08%

XRP – 57.5000 , -1.46%

Polkadot – 1,460.74 , 0.05%

Dogecoin – 10.8299 , -1.27%

Twitter, presently, is in the midst of fighting a takeover attempt by the head of Tesla Inc., Elon Musk who is a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world. Musk has used the platform to promote bitcoin and “meme coins” like dogecoin.