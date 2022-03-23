Centre relaxes Covid rules for Air Travel; Check Details

Insight Bureau: With decline in number of Covid-19 cases, the Centre has relaxed COVID-19 regulations related to air travel on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that the restriction of keeping three seats vacant on international flights for handling medical emergencies related to COVID-19 stands removed to facilitate smooth conduct of air operations.

Key Announcements:

➡️ The requirement of complete PPE kit for crew member stands removed.

➡️ Airlines need not save three seats empty on international flights for medical emergencies

➡️ Security staff at air terminals can continue the search of travelers. They must wear N-95 mask and sanitise hands after each pat-down search

➡️ Airlines may carry a few additional PPE protective gears, sanitiser and N-95 masks to handle any respiratory infections

➡️ Government has now decided to recommence scheduled international flight operations from March 27, 2022.