However, wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing norms will continue as earlier.

By Sagarika Satapathy
India to end all COVID restrictions except Face Mask, Social Distancing norms
Insight Bureau:  Two years after the outbreak of the pandemic, the Home Ministry has decided to end its all COVID-19 containment measures from March 31.

As the Covid-19 active cases continue to witnesses dip in India and the States and Union Territories have also developed their own capacities and implemented specific plans for Covid management, Government of India has decided to relax Covid rules.

