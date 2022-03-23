Tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev & Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Insight Bureau: Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day honours the valour and commitment of those who sacrificed their precious lives for country’s independence. On this day, freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British rulers of India in 1931.

Remembering the History

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru joined the freedom struggle and wanted to take revenge of the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. The three fighters were arrested on various charges, including the murder of British police officer John Saunders in 1928. But they didn’t want to kill John Saunders. Their target was Superintendent of Police James Scott, who had ordered his men to lathi-charge protesters leading to the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

When these three were hanged, Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were 23-year-old, while Rajguru was just 22-year-old. The sacrifices of these young revolutionaries continue to inspire the youth today and will continue inspiring.

Today the entire nation in tearful eyes, pays its tribute to these three heroic figures who will forever stay alive in each and everyone’s heart.

Prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted morning to the sacrifices of Shaheed Divas. Modi said the spirit of sacrificing their lives for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen.

Modi will inaugurate the Biplabi Bharat Gallery at 6 PM today which will showcase the contributions of India’s freedom fighters at Kolkata’s Victoria Hall via video conference.