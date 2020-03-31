Centre, Delhi Govt firefight Nizamuddin Markaz Crisis

TNI Bureau: The Delhi Government and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have shared more information on the Tabligh Jamaat at the Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. CM Kejriwal condemned the congregation that put thousands of lives at risk across the country.

A case has been registered against Maulana Saad & others of Tabligh Jamaat under Epidemic Disease Act 1897 & other sections of IPC for violation of government directions.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Nizamuddin Markaz :

👉1,548 persons brought out of Markaz .

👉 441 having #COVID19 symptoms are being treated at Hospitals.

👉 1,107 others quarantined.

👉 97 new cases in Delhi; 24 from Markaz.

👉 Delhi Government has urged the L-G to order FIR against all those responsible for such large gathering despite restrictions.

MHA Statement on Tabligh Jamaat :

👉 As on March 21, there were 1,746 people including 216 foreigners at Nizamuddin Markaz.

👉 824 foreigners were in different Markaz across the country for ‘tabligh’ activities.

👉 Foreign Nationals were from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan.

👉 Probe ordered to identify Gujarat residents who attended Markaz.

👉 On March 28, all state police asked to locate Indian Tabligh Jamaat workers from local coordinators, screen them medically and quarantine. 2,137 such people have been identified so far. Appropriate steps taken.

👉 Identification of more people is being done across the country.

👉 303 Tablighi members with symptoms of COVID19 and were admitted into various hospitals in Delhi.

👉 1,339 Tablighi members quarantined at Narela, Sultanpuri, Bakkarwala facilities and also at some hospitals including AllMS, Jhajjar.

👉 Strong action will be taken against those who violated visa rules.

Also Read: Nizamuddin Markaz sends States into Huddle