WATCH: Bengaluru Cops spreading COVID-19 Awareness

TNI Bureau: Cops across the country are seen adopting different measures and strategies to enforce the lockdown and sometimes they get dramatic.

After Chennai Cops who used ‘Corona Helmets’ to dissuade public from violating the lockdown guidelines and educate them, it’s the turn of Bengaluru Traffic Police.

Taking a leaf out of the Chennai police’s book, the Bengaluru Cops are enacting play to spread awareness on COVID-19 outbreak and its consequences. They too use ‘Corona Helmets’ to stop motorists from stepping out of their houses.

WATCH Here:

