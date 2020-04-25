Corona Update (Morning News) – April 25, 2020

* Akshaya Tritiya rituals that marks beginning of construction of chariots for Lord Jagannath’s Ratha Jatra, will be held inside Puri Srimandir premises on April 26; ChandanJatra rituals to be held inside temple only.

* Odisha Govt has tracked more than 2,900 people who have come from West Bengal on or after March 25. More being tracked. (TOI Report).

* As per SkymetWeather, there may not be any Cyclone threat to Indian Coastline. No mention of Odisha.

* Commissionerate Police seized 422 vehicles & fined 79 persons at Cuttack within last 24 hours for not using mask.

* Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) in Cuttack starts telemedicine services for cancer patients.

* India’s total number of Coronavirus positive cases rise to 24,506 (including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths): Health Ministry.

* Out of 24,706 COVID19 +VE cases in India, 5,062 patients have recovered. 775 deaths reported.

* Nine CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi: Officials.

* COVID19 +VE cases climb to 1,621 in UP; 2514 in Delhi.

* Centre allows opening of all Shops in Residential/Market Complexes in Non-Municipal areas & in Residential Complexes in Municipal Areas. Malls to remain Closed. Order not applicable to Containment Zones.

* With new 394 positive cases on Friday, total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reaches 6,817.

* Tally of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat up by 191 cases to 2,815; toll rises to 127.

* The total number of coronavirus cases in Bihar rises to 225. Total rises to 454 in J&K.

* Canada reports 1,778 new cases of coronavirus and 155 new deaths; a total of 43,888 cases and 2,302 deaths.

* 18 sailors on the USS Kidd destroyer test positive for coronavirus. – U.S. Navy.

* 34,736 people tested in New York in last 24 hours; 23% positive; 18,401 people tested in last 24 hours in UK, 29% found positive.

* New York tested a record number of 34,736 people for coronavirus in last 24 hours; probably a world record by a single state.

* New York reports 8,130 new cases of coronavirus and 422 new deaths; total positive cases rises to 271,590 cases and 16,162 deaths.

* Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to auction their cricketing gears, used during an IPL match in 2016, to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.