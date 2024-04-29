Central Leaders being misled by Odisha BJP: Bhrugu Baxipatra

TNI Bureau: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and candidate for Brahmapur Lok Sabha seat, Bhrugu Baxipatra took a dig at the Odisha BJP accusing it of misleading the central leaders.

The Odisha BJP is misleading the central leaders which is why the National President of BJP JP Nadda was made to share stage with BJP’s Brahmapur Lok Sabha candidate, who is a criminal, said, Baxipatra.

While addressing a press conference, Baxipatra said, “I resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 3 and had mentioned in my resignation letter that the Odisha unit of BJP is a completely different party. It is not party with difference but it has become a different party now. What I had said, the BJP Odisha unit proved it yesterday.”

“BJP’s National President JP Nadda had come to Berhampur. What surprised me the most was he was made to share stage with a “criminal” against whom several cases are pending, who had gone to jail and now is on bail and there is no doubt that he will go to the jail for sure. Unfortunately, he is now BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate,” Baxipatra said.

“The party which had directed me and the party’s Ganjam unit to protest against him, has now embraced him and made him Lok Sabha candidate. And today, they crossed all the limits by making him to sit with their National President”, he said.

He further said, “I was disappointed on the day his candidature was announced but I think the entire Odisha BJP cadre must have been now disappointed. I got several calls from my friends in BJP who were disappointed to see him on the dais with the national president.”

“It is good that JP Nadda spoke about Odisha’s Asmita. But it is not appropriate for the Odisha BJP to speak about Odisha’s Asmita by accepting criminal like Pradeep Panigrahi in the party and the Chilika MLA who himself had mowed down the BJP workers. This shows their double standard nature,” the senior BJD leader said adding that the people of Berhampur are mocking at them and the workers of the Odisha BJP must be surprised with what happened yesterday.