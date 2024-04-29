BJP gets Aggressive on Congress MP Candidates

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become aggressive on Congress MP candidates with the aim to achieve PM Narenda Modi’s call for 2024 general election i.e ‘Abki Baar 400 Par.’

In what can be considered as yet another setback for the Congress which also shows the aggressiveness of the saffron party, a Congress candidate in Indore Lok Sabha seat withdrew his nomination and joined the BJP.

The grand old party had fielded Akshay Kanti Bam to contest the election against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat. However, Bam withdrew his nomination paper today, much ahead of the polling on May 13. Soon after withdrawing his nomination paper, he joined the saffron fold.

Earlier too, the candidature of Congress’ Nilesh Kumbhani from Surat Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat was rejected after it was found discrepancies in the signature of the proposers, following which BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed as all other candidates in the fray, withdrew their nominations.