TNI Bureau: People across the world are celebrating International Day of Happiness today, on March 20. It is a day to be happy and make others happy. The United Nations first approved the proposal to celebrate the International Day of Happiness and since 2013 this day has been observed every year with great joy and enthusiasm.



The theme for International Day of Happiness 2021 is “Happiness For All Forever.”



Jayme Illien, Founder of the United Nations International Day of Happiness, has disseminated a message: “Happiness For All Forever, seeks to unite the great human family in common purpose, to enhance and advance the happiness of individuals, organizations, communities, nations, and all of society…, in harmony, with nature, and to ultimately achieve the happiness of all life on earth.”



“Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony.”

– Mahatma Gandhi



In the meantime, World Happiness Report 2021 has been released by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network where Finland is on the top of the list as the happiest country in the world fourth times in a row.



India has been ranked as 139 out of 149 countries where as Pakistan is on 105th in the list. Bangladesh and China are on 101st and 84th place according to the report. However, United States ranks at 19th place despite being rich and the most powerful countries in the world.

Top ten Happiest Countries 2021: