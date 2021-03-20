Primary Schools in Odisha to function as Survey Center for Backward Classes

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government is all set to start first-of-its-kind survey on Social and Educational conditions of the people belonging to backward classes in the State. The survey will be conducted from 1st May till 25th May, 2021 and the location of the survey centers shall be in the premises of Government building which will also include Primary schools.



Additional Secretary of School and Mass Education Department of Odisha, Rashid Khan, has issued a letter in this regard and directed all District Education Officer (DEO), District Project Coordinator (Samagra Shiksha) and Block Education Officer (BEO) of the State for opening of the selected Primary Schools to function as survey centers.



All these school heads are further instructed to take necessary steps and extend their help and cooperation. They must ensure the availability of minimum amenities like furniture, fan, water, staff etc. in the centre for smooth function of the Survey.



Last year, the State Government had constituted the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) with an aim to conduct survey of the social and educational conditions of backward classes in Odisha. Former High Court Judge Justice Raghunath Biswal was appointed as its chairman.



In the meanwhile, last month on February 26, the State Government approved the proposal of the OSCBC to conduct a survey to count the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) communities in the State. The final data of survey is expected to be available by second week of June.