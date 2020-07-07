CBSE reduces syllabus for Class 9th to 12th by 30%

TNI Bureau: In a big respite to the students, the CBSE has reduced the syllabus for class 9th to 12th by 30% for the academic session 2020-21, as announced by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The CBSE has also issued a press statement in this regard.

“Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th”, tweeted the HRD Minister.

“Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts,” he added.

“The Heads of Schools and Teachers may ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics. However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topic for internal assessment and year-end board examinations”, the CBSE statement said.