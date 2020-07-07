96 Covid-19 Patients recover in Ganjam; 217 across Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 2172 COVID-19 recovered cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 6703.

96 Coronavirus patients in Ganjam have recovered today. Khordha too reported 18 recovered cases. While Odisha has so far reported 10,097 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 3394.

➡️ 262 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 7.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 6703.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (96), Khordha (18), Balasore (16), Mayurbhanj (15), Bargarh (13), Keonjhar (12), Jharsuguda (8), Malkangiri (7), Jajpur (6), Angul (5), Cuttack (5), Dhenkanal (4), Puri (4), Jagatsinghpur (3), Kendrapara (2), Sonepur (2), Balangir (1).