No Swargadwar Cremation for People outside Puri District

TNI Bureau: The decision by Puri District Administration to bar people from outside Puri District to have a cremation at Swargadwar, may trigger a big controversy further.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh has announced this decision, saying it was taken to prevent spread of Coronavirus. The decision will remain in place till the Coronavirus situation improves.

“Restrictions on people from outside Puri District from cremating dead at Swargdwar owing to COVID situation exigencies from tomorrow till further intimation”, tweets Puri District Administration with a video message from the Collector.

In addition, restrictions have been imposed on performing ‘Shraddha’ at Swetaganga and immersion of ashes at Mahodadhi. The Puri Collector has urged people to cooperate with the District Administration, keeping in view the extreme situation in mind.