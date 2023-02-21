Budget Session of Odisha Assembly begins on a Stormy Note

TNI Bureau: As it was expected, the Budget session of Odisha Assembly began on a stormy note as the opposition parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress party, created ruckus in the House.

The session of the Assembly began with address of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal. However, the BJP MLAs boycotted the Governor’s address and walked out of the house. Later, they staged a dharna at the entrance of the House.

Likewise, the Congress MLAs created ruckus during the Governor’s address while protesting against Odisha Health Minister Naba Das murder and alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

The Budget session will continue till April 6. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari is scheduled to present the annual Budget on February 24.