Delhi woman set on fire by live-in partner, Dies

TNI Bureau: The 28-year-old woman, who was allegedly set on fire by her live-in partner following a dispute over drugs in northwest Delhi’s Aman Vihar, reportedly succumbed to her burn injuries at AIIMS-Delhi yesterday, informed police.

The victim woman, identified as a resident of Balbir Vihar in northwest Delhi, had left her husband and was living with the accused, identified as Mohit, for the past six years, said police.

The woman had two children- one from her marriage and one with Mohit- and was working as a labourer in a footwear factory.

The couple got into a heated argument on the night of February 10 after the woman found Mohit taking drugs at his friend’s place.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Angry over the argument, Mohit allegedly poured ‘tarpin oil’ over her and set her on fire, the police said.

The woman was initially admitted to SGM Hospital for treatment. Later, she was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and then to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment. However, she breathed her last yesterday while undergoing treatment.

On the basis of her family members’ statement, police registered a murder case at Aman Vihar police station and started a probe into the matter.

Cops detained Mohit for interrogation and further investigation is underway.