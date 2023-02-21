Naba Das Murder Case: Deepali responds to Jayanarayan’s Statement

After Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Jaya Narayan Mishra made an explosive statement in connection with the Minister Naba Das killing, daughter of the deceased Minister, Dipali, on Tuesday urged all not to politicise the highly sensitive matter.

Speaking to the media, Dipali said that the Crime Branch is probing the case under the supervision of an able judge and her family have faith in CM Naveen Patnaik and Crime Branch. They are also hopeful of getting justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Jaya Narayan Mishra today claimed the involvement of 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das in Health Minister’s killing.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj on Tuesday lashed out at LoP Jayanarayan Mishra, saying the Leader of Opposition in Odisha has gone mad.

“He does not deserve to hold such an important post and position. BJP should take the matter seriously and sack him before it’s too late. Or else, it will damage the party further in Odisha”, Mangaraj tweeted.