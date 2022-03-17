Brent Crude Oil Prices fall by $40 in 10 Days

. The reasons attributed to the decline include hopes from Russia-Ukraine peace talks and demand concerns due to Covid lockdowns in China.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: The Brent Crude Oil prices continue to fall and now hover at $99 per barrel. The reasons attributed to the decline include hopes from Russia-Ukraine peace talks and demand concerns due to Covid lockdowns in China.

On March 7, Brent Crude prices had touched $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008. But, in just 10 days, the prices fell by $40.

