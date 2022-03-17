What about a Film on ‘Lakhimpur Files’, asks Akhilesh Yadav

Insight Bureau: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said if ‘The Kashmir Files’ can be made, a film ‘Lakhimpur Files’ also needs to be produced. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav made such statement.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021, during the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws in which a jeep, said to be owned by the son of Union minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, allegedly mowed down four farmers.