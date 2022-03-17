What about a Film on ‘Lakhimpur Files’, asks Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav made such statement.

Insight Bureau: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said if ‘The Kashmir Files’ can be made, a film ‘Lakhimpur Files’ also needs to be produced. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav made such statement.

Violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021, during the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws in which a jeep, said to be owned by the son of Union minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, allegedly mowed down four farmers.

