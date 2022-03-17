US lawmakers urge Pakistan to condemn Russia’s Ukraine invasion

Insight Bureau: US lawmakers have urged Pakistan to condemn Russia’s ongoing military operations in Ukraine. They said they are disappointed with Islamabad’s decision to abstain from the UN General Assembly’s March 2 vote and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden visit to Moscow.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In a letter to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Majeed Khan on Wednesday, Congressmen Ted W Lieu and Tom Malinowski said that Prime Minister Khan’s decision to proceed with his visit to Moscow in February ran counter to the international community’s efforts to reaffirm Ukraine’s territorial integrity and call out Russia as the aggressor.