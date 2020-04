Breaking News @ USA Corona Update – April 23, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 2,342 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 31,900 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 50,000 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 886,000.

France has reported 516 COVID-19 deaths and 2,239 positive cases. Italy has reported 464 deaths and 2,646 positive cases while Spain witnessed 440 new deaths and 4,635 cases.

638 new deaths and 4,583 positive cases were reported from the UK. Belgium has reported 228 new deaths and 908 positive cases. Germany witnessed 260 new deaths and 2,481 +VE cases. 407 deaths and 3,735 confirmed cases were reported from Brazil. Turkey reported 115 new deaths and 3,116 positive cases.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide stands at 2,723,044. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 190,900 mark. 745,413 people have recovered so far.

USA Corona Update:

👉 2,342 new deaths; 31,900 confirmed cases in last 24 hours.

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 50,236; Number of Cases – 886,442.

👉 New York accounts for 31% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 85,922 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted over 4.6 million tests so far.

👉 New York reports 438 new deaths; 6,244 new positive cases.

👉 840 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier test positive for coronavirus

👉 New York State – 20,861 deaths; 268,581 cases

👉 New Jersey – 5,428 deaths; 100,025 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 2,360 deaths; 46,023 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 1,685 deaths; 37,053 cases

👉 California – 1,523 deaths; 39,288 cases

👉 Michigan – 2,813 deaths; 33,966 cases

👉 Illinois – 1,688 deaths; 36,934 cases

👉 Florida – 987 deaths; 29,648 cases

👉 Louisiana – 1,599 deaths; 25,739 cases

👉 Texas – 576 deaths; 22,393 cases

👉 Georgia – 881 deaths; 21,883 cases

👉 Connecticut – 1,639 deaths; 23,100 cases

👉 Maryland – 748 deaths; 15,737 cases

👉 Washington – 711 deaths; 12,753 cases

👉 Indiana – 706 deaths; 13,039 cases

👉 Ohio – 656 deaths; 14,694 cases

👉 Colorado – 552 deaths; 11,262 cases