90th COVID-19 +VE case detected in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported the 90th COVID-19 case yesterday, as another new case was detected in Bhadrak.

A 40-year-old male in Basudevpur, Bhadrak, who had returned from Kolkata, West Bengal, tested positive for CoronaVirus. With this number of COVID cases in Bhadrak has gone up to 12.

In total, 2474 samples were tested in Odisha yesterday – RMRC: 1241, AIIMS: 115, SCB: 548, MKCG: 45, VIMSAR: 66, ILS: 377, IGH: 63, Apollo: 19.

District-wise #COVID19 +VE Cases in #Odisha :

👉 Total Cases – 90

👉 Khordha – 46 (23 active cases)

👉 Bhadrak – 12 (10 active cases)

👉 Balasore – 10 (10 active cases)

👉 Jajpur – 12 (11 active cases)

👉 Sundargarh – 3 (1 active case)

👉 Kendrapara – 2 (1 active case)

👉 Kalahandi – 2 (Both Recovered)

👉 Dhenkanal – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Puri – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Cuttack – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Active Cases – 56

👉 Recovered – 33

👉 Death – 1