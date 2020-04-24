Corona Update (Morning News) – April 24, 2020

* One new COVID-19 positive case in Bhadrak; total no of positive cases rises to 90 in Odisha. 90th case is a 40-year-old male, who returned from West Bengal.

* Odisha CM interacted with PM Modi over phone today and discussed about COVID-19 situation in the State and Rath Jatra festival.

* Mayurbhanj dist administration allows opening of book shops, mobile recharge shops & fan repair shops from 6 am to 12 noon.

* New Chief Justices appointed for Bombay, Meghalaya and Orissa High Courts; Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice Mohd Rafiq appointed as new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

* Lord Lingaraj’s Chandan Jatra cancelled for this year.

* Over 17 lakh families of Odisha who do not have ration cards will get kerosene during lockdown period.

* Kandhamal & Jagatsinghpur District Headquarter Hospital launches telemedicine facilities for patients.

* 1684 new cases and 37 deaths in 24 hours; India’s COVID19 cases stands at 23,077 including (17610 active cases, 4749 cured/discharged/migrated & 718 deaths): Union Health Ministry.

* Out of 23,077 COVID19 +VE Patients in India, 4,749 recovered. 718 died. Active cases – 17,610.

* 4-month-old COVID-19 positive baby girl, with congenital heart disease, dies in a Kozhikode hospital in Kerala.

* 36 new positive cases reported in Rajasthan; total number of cases in the State is now 2000.

* On the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing today.

* NCP Leader and Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad tests +VE for COVID19.

* Experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir fails in its first randomized clinical human trial: Report.

* Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to hold a meeting with rural development Ministers of all States via VC today.

* 6 more COVID19 cases reported in Bihar, total number of cases in the state rises to 176.

* Union Home Ministry rejects Punjab govt’s request for opening of liquor shops in state.

* 478 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, taking tally of cases in city to 4,232; death toll rises to 168 with eight deaths: BMC.

* A person driving an auto on public showing an awareness about Coronavirus at Alandur in Chennai.

* Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2376; death toll mounts to 50.

* Sri Lanka: 29 Navy personnel among 38 people reported positive for COVID-19.

* Muslims mark Ramzan with unprecedented coronavirus lockdowns.

* New York city to provide 500,000 free halal meals during Ramzan.

* 3,600 more stranded British travellers set to return from India on 14 new flights chartered by UK Govt.

* Rupee falls 25 paise to 76.31 against US dollar in early trade.

* US House approves interim $484 bn COVID-19 relief bill.

* United States records 3,176 Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours; total fatalities near 50,000.

* Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar turns 47 today.