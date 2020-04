Breaking News @ USA Corona Update – April 21, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 2,804 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 25,985 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 45,000 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 800,000.

France has reported 531 COVID-19 deaths and 2,667 positive cases. Italy has reported 534 deaths and 2,729 positive cases while Spain witnessed 430 new deaths and 3,968 cases.

828 new deaths and 4,301 positive cases were reported from the UK. Belgium has reported 170 new deaths and 973 positive cases. Germany witnessed 224 new deaths and 1,388 +VE cases. 154 deaths and 2,336 confirmed cases were reported from Brazil. Turkey reported 119 new deaths and 4,611 positive cases.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide stands at 2,555,760. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 177,459 mark. 690,226 people have recovered so far.

USA Corona Update:

👉 2,804 new deaths; 25,985 confirmed cases in last 24 hours.

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 45,318; Number of Cases – 818,744.

👉 New York accounts for 32% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 72,389 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted over 4 million tests so far.

👉 New York reports 481 new deaths; 4,178 new positive cases.

👉 710 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier test positive for coronavirus.

👉 33 workers at meat processing plant in Minnesota test positive for coronavirus.

👉 U.S. Bureau of Prisons: 540 federal inmates and 323 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

👉 New York State – 19,693 deaths; 256,555 cases

👉 New Jersey – 4,753 deaths; 92,387 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 1,961 deaths; 41,199 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 1,614 deaths; 35,293 cases

👉 California – 1,322 deaths; 35,802 cases

👉 Michigan – 2,700 deaths; 32,967 cases

👉 Illinois – 1,468 deaths; 33,059 cases

👉 Florida – 867 deaths; 27,869 cases

👉 Louisiana – 1,405 deaths; 24,854 cases

👉 Texas – 528 deaths; 20,596 cases

👉 Georgia – 818 deaths; 20,166 cases

👉 Connecticut – 1,423 deaths; 20,360 cases

👉 Maryland – 652 deaths; 14,193 cases

👉 Washington – 682 deaths; 12,282 cases

👉 Indiana – 630 deaths; 12,097 cases

👉 Ohio – 557 deaths; 13,725 cases

👉 Colorado – 486 deaths; 10,447 cases