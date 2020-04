Breaking News @ USA Corona Update – April 20, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,939 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 28,123 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 42,514 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 792,759.

France has reported 547 COVID-19 deaths and 2,489 positive cases. Italy has reported 454 deaths and 2,256 positive cases while Spain witnessed 399 new deaths and 1,536 cases.

449 new deaths and 4,676 positive cases were reported from the UK. Belgium has reported 145 new deaths and 1,487 positive cases. Germany witnessed 220 new deaths and 1,323 +VE cases. 125 deaths and 2,089 confirmed cases were reported from Brazil. Turkey reported 123 new deaths and 4,674 positive cases.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide stands at 2,480.503. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 170,000 mark. 646,328 people have recovered so far.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,939 new deaths; 28,123 confirmed cases in last 24 hours.

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 42,514; Number of Cases – 792,759.

👉 New York accounts for 32% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 72,389 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted over 4 million tests so far.

👉 New York reports 478 new deaths; 4,726 new positive cases.

👉 678 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier test positive for coronavirus

👉 New York State – 18,929 deaths; 252,094 cases

👉 New Jersey – 4,377 deaths; 88,806 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 1,809 deaths; 39,643 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 1,348 deaths; 33,914 cases

👉 California – 1,227 deaths; 33,685 cases

👉 Michigan – 2,468 deaths; 32,000 cases

👉 Illinois – 1,349 deaths; 31,508 cases

👉 Florida – 823 deaths; 27,058 cases

👉 Louisiana – 1,328 deaths; 24,523 cases

👉 Texas – 505 deaths; 19,822 cases

👉 Georgia – 775 deaths; 19,399 cases

👉 Connecticut – 1,331 deaths; 19,815 cases

👉 Maryland – 582 deaths; 13,684 cases

👉 Washington – 652 deaths; 12,085 cases

👉 Indiana – 569 deaths; 11,686 cases

👉 Ohio – 509 deaths; 12,919 cases

👉 Colorado – 449 deaths; 10,106 cases