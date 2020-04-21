Deceased Corona Warriors to get Martyr Status in Odisha

TNI Bureau: In a big development, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, in convergence with Government of India initiative, has announced Rs 50 lakh compensation for Corona Warriors such as Doctors, Health Workers and Members of Support Services along with many other measures in case they die while rendering services to the people in this battle against COVID-19. They will get Martyr’s Status too.

Here are the Key Announcements:

👉 Rs 50 lakh compensation to all Corona Warriors such as Doctors, Health Workers and Members of Support Services if they die on the line of service.

👉 They deceased Corona Warriors will get Martyr status; state funerals to be given to them.

👉 State Honours will be instituted to recognise their unparalleled services. Those awards will be given on National Days.

👉 Their family will get full salary till the date of retirement.

👉 Any attack on Corona Warriors will be seen as an act against the State. Strong action against the attackers; NSA could be invoked.