Breaking News @ USA Corona Update – April 17, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 2,535 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 32,165 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 37,000 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 700,000.

France has reported 761 COVID-19 deaths and 1,909 positive cases (sharp decline). Italy has reported 575 deaths and 3,493 positive cases while Spain witnessed 687 new deaths and 5,891 cases.

847 new deaths and 5,599 positive were reported from the UK. Belgium has reported 306 new deaths and 1,329 positive cases. Germany witnessed 300 new deaths and 3,699 +VE cases.

China has revised its coronavirus death toll, adding 1,290 deaths in Wuhan. COVID-19 Death Toll in the country has risen to 4,636. 1,081 Sailors from French aircraft carrier test positive for Coronavirus. 👉 21 Indian Navy sailors at INS Angre test positive for coronavirus.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide stands at 2,250,790. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 154,266. 571,147 people have recovered so far.

USA Corona Update:

👉 2,535 new deaths; 32,165 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 37,158; Number of Cases – 710,021

👉 New York accounts for 33% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 60,510 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted 3.8 million tests so far.

👉 660 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier test positive for coronavirus.

👉 New York State – 17,131 deaths; 233,951 cases

👉 New Jersey – 3,840 deaths; 78,467 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 1,404 deaths; 34,402 cases

👉 Michigan – 2,227 deaths; 30,023 cases

👉 California – 1,041 deaths; 29,175 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 957 deaths; 29,921 cases

👉 Illinois – 1,134 deaths; 27,575 cases

👉 Florida – 726 deaths; 24,753 cases

👉 Louisiana – 1,213 deaths; 23,118 cases

👉 Texas – 439 deaths; 17,760 cases

👉 Georgia – 668 deaths; 17,432 cases

👉 Connecticut – 1,036 deaths; 16,809 cases

👉 Washington – 603 deaths; 11,159 cases

👉 Maryland – 425 deaths; 11,572 cases

👉 Indiana – 519 deaths; 10,154 cases

👉 Colorado – 391 deaths; 9,047 cases

👉 Ohio – 418 deaths; 9,107 cases