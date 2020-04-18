Corona Update (Morning News) – April 18, 2020

* No COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha for the 3rd consecutive day. 1,042 Samples tested on April 17; All negative.

* 2 more patients, both belonging to Bhubaneswar, have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. They are being discharged from the hospital. Total recoveries in Odisha now at 21.

* Chief Secy Asit Tripathy & 5T Secy VK Pandian to visit COVID-19 hospitals and other facilities created at Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur and Kandhamal by the Dist admn.Will review the resumption in agricultural activities & L/O preparedness.

* Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) forms 13 teams for sample collection in different places of Bhubaneswar.

* Total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 14,378 in India (including 11,906 active cases, 1992 cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

* 21 Indian Navy sailors at INS Angre test positive for coronavirus. 25 sailors have been tested so far.

* UN chief Antonio Guterres salutes countries like India for helping others in fight against COVID-19.

* 31 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours; total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 603.

* The total number of positive cases in Rajasthan rises to 1270 & deaths to 19.

* 991 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

* No private school will be allowed to increase fees during coronavirus lockdown and only the tuition fee can be charged till the time schools reopen: Delhi Govt.

* Central Govt has supplied over 4.29 crore HCQ tablets, 4,12,400 PPE kits and about 25,82,178 N-95 masks to State Governments.

* Number of COVID19 positive cases rises to 3,320 in Maharashtra. Death Toll – 201.

* Delhi CP approves Rs 1 lakh to personnel who tests COVID-19 positive while discharging duty.

* Madhya Pradesh: Total positive cases in Indore stand at 892.

* Karnataka Govt fixes Rs 2250 as cost per test of samples of COVID19 suspected cases in private laboratories.

* US announces $8.4 million aid to Pakistan to fight coronavirus.

* US President Donald Trump announces $19 billion relief for farmers.

* NASA to launch American astronauts to Space Station from US soil next month.

* 660 Crew Members on USS Theodore Roosevelt Test Positive for Coronavirus.

* 31,122 new cases in last 24 hours in USA; total positive cases climbs to 701,475 with 37,054 deaths.

* Global Corona Virus death toll rises to 154,267.