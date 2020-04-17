No COVID-19 cases in Sikkim and Lakshadweep Yet

TNI Bureau: Sikkim is the only state in India that has not reported a single COVID-19 +VE case yet. The Lakshadweep UT has also not reported any case. Andaman & Nicobar Islands reported the 12th COVID-19 +VE case today. The previous 11 patients have already recovered.

As per the data collected from the States, the number of positive cases in India has gone up to 14,229 while COVID-19 death toll has risen to 479. Official word for Union Health Ministry is awaited.

9 States continue to report more than 500 Coronavirus positive cases so far. 6 States have recorded more than 1,000 cases each.

Number of positive cases in Maharashtra has topped 3,300. Mumbai remains the COVID-19 Hotbed of the country. Dharavi Slum reported 15 new cases, taking the number to 101.

Indian States with 300+ COVID-19 +VE Cases – April 17

👉 Maharashtra: 118 new cases; Total Cases – 3,320. 7 new deaths; Death Toll – 201.

(77 new cases in Mumbai; Total Cases – 2,120. 5 new deaths; Death Toll – 121)

👉 Delhi: 67 new cases; Total Cases – 1,707. 4 new deaths; Death Toll – 42.

👉 Tamil Nadu: 56 new cases; Total Cases – 1,323. Death Toll – 15.

👉 Rajasthan: 98 new cases; Total Cases – 1,229. 6 new deaths; Death Toll – 17.

👉 Telangana: 66 new cases; Total Cases – 766. Death Toll – 18.

👉 Madhya Pradesh: 146 new cases; Total Cases – 1,310. 14 new deaths; Death Toll – 69.

👉 Gujarat: 170 new cases; Total Cases – 972. 5 new deaths; Death Toll – 41.

👉 Uttar Pradesh: 44 new cases; Total Cases – 849. 1 new death; Death Toll – 14.

👉 Andhra Pradesh: 9 new cases; Total Cases – 534. Death Toll – 14.

👉 Kerala: 1 new case; Total Cases – 395. Death Toll – 2.

👉 Jammu & Kashmir: 14 new cases; Total Cases – 328. 1 new death; Death Toll – 5.

👉 Karnataka: 44 new cases; Total Cases – 359. Death Toll – 13.