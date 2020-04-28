Breaking News! COVID-19 Cases tops 1 Million in USA

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,384 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 23,196 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 56,000 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 1 million (10 lakh).

Like the USA, European Nations (except France) too reported less number of deaths and positive cases for the second consecutive day.

Spain reported 331 new deaths and 2,793 cases while Italy reported 333 deaths and 1,739 cases on Sunday. 437 new deaths and 3,742 cases were reported from France. UK reported 360 new deaths and 4,309 cases.

In India, the number of positive cases has gone up to 29,435. Active cases now stand at 21,632. 6,869 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated. Death Toll stands has gone up to 934.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide stands at 3,065.334. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 211,639 mark. 922,889 people have recovered so far.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,384 new deaths; 23,196 confirmed cases in last 24 hours.

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 56,797; Number of Cases – 1,010,356.

👉 New York accounts for 31% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 138,990 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted over 5.7 million tests so far.

👉 New York reports 337 new deaths; 3,951 new positive cases.

👉 New York State Data: 22,623 deaths; 298,004 COVID-19 cases.

👉 New Jersey: 6,044 deaths; 111,188 cases.

👉 Massachusetts: 3,003 deaths; 56,462 cases.

Europe Corona Update:

👉 Spain: Total Cases – 229,422; Deaths – 23,521

👉 Italy: Total Cases – 199,414; Deaths – 26,977

👉 France: Total Cases – 165,842; Deaths – 23,293

👉 Germany: Total Cases – 158,758; Deaths – 6,126

👉 UK: Total Cases – 157,149; Deaths – 21,092

👉 Turkey: Total Cases – 112,261; Deaths – 2,900

👉 Belgium: Total Cases – 46,687; Deaths – 7,207

👉 Netherlands: Total Cases – 38,245; Deaths – 4,518