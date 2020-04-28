Corona Update (Morning News) – April 28, 2020

* 7 more COVID19 positive cases in Odisha – Sundargarh 4, Bhadrak 3. Tally rises to 118. Active Cases – 80.

* All the 3 new COVID19 cases detected in Bhadrak today have West Bengal link.

* Odisha Govt approves Rs 120 per adult per day & Rs 100 per child per day at the Govt Quarantine Centres for people who return after the lockdown. Rs 300 for personal hygiene kit per person for 14 days.

* 1300 samples of returnees from other States and suspected cases collected during 60-hour shutdown in Bhadrak. Containment Zone of Bonth block sealed: District Administration.

* Odisha CM asks Centre to prepare national SOP for stranded people, enhancement of testing facilities.

* Odisha pays tributes to Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das on his birth anniversary today.

* Odisha Police thanks CM Naveen Patnaik for inclusion of Police Personnel in the Rs 50 lakh life insurance cover scheme as Frontline Corona Warriors.

* Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to attend BRICS meet on Covid-19.

* Odisha shares details of 7 new COVID19 patients.

* India records 1543 New COVID19 cases, 62 deaths in 24 hours.

* Total number of COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 29,435 including 21632 active cases, 6868 cured/discharged, 934 deaths and 1 migrated: Health Ministry.

* Total COVID19 positive cases in Rajasthan stand at 2328 now; 51 deaths reported till date.

* Supreme Court staffer tests positive for COVID-19; had come in contact with two apex court registrars who have been advised self-quarantine.

* India reports 522 new coronavirus cases and 27 new deaths in Maharashtra. Tally rises to 8,590 and 369 deaths.

* A 69-year-old doctor, infected with COVID19 passes away in West Bengal.

* 11 out of 33 districts free from COVID-19 in Telangana.

* 5 Pilgrims who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, tested positive for COVID 19 in Tarn Taran (Punjab). All Hazur Sahib returnees to be put in quarantine facilities and tested.

* 4,982 more global deaths due to COVID-19, toll nears 200,000: WHO. WHO chief urges Europe to ease COVID-19 containment measures with caution.

* United States of America (USA) recorded 1,303 COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Number of recovered coronavirus patients in the U.S. has reached 111,111.

* After taking lead in clinical trials, Oxford hoping to get COVID-19 vaccine by September.