BREAKING: BMC reveals identity of 5th COVID Patient

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) swung into action and sealed the entire Suryanagar area in the Capital City due to some emergency situation emerged after the detection of 5th COVID-19 patient there last night.

BMC has disclosed the details of the patient in public interest, as he had no travel history – either to abroad or any parts of the country. That was the reason why BMC took this unprecedented decision.

The patient has been identified as Pradipta Kumar Dalabehera (60) of Plot No. 37, Unit 7, Ward No. 46, Surya Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

People who have come in contact with him since 1st March, 2020, have been advised to keep themselves to home quarantine forthwith for 14 days from the date of contact. The BMC has also warned the public against any social discrimination or ostracization of Pradipta Dalabehera or his family members, which will be dealt as per the law.

Detailed Medical Travel History of the Patient within Bhubanesswar:

The area from Gopabandhu Square to LIC Square, LIC Square to Ganganagar Square, Ganganagar Square to Siripur Square and Siripur Square to Gopabandhu Square will be sealed and sanitized. It will be termed as prohibited area. Health Workers as well as BMC officials will be deployed in the area to assist the people.