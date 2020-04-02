9,000 Tablighi Jamaat Attendees traced across India

TNI Bureau: The Centre along with the help of States and Union Territories, has traced around 9,000 Nizamuddin Markaz attendees, including 1,306 foreigners. Efforts are on to trace and isolate more people.

👉 9,000 #TablighiJamaat attendees including 1,306 foreigners traced across India; quarantined.

👉 400 positive cases reported across the States/UTs so far are linked to Tablighi Jamaat. Tamil Nadu accounts for over 170 cases.

👉 1,804 Tablighi attendees quarantined in Delhi; 334 admitted to Hospitals with symptoms.