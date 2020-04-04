Corona News Update @ USA – April 4, 2020

TNI Bureau: According to AFP quoting John Hopkins, the United States of America (USA) has reported 1,480 deaths in the last 24 hours along with 32,740 new cases of Coronavirus. The COVID-19 death toll in the US has now crossed 7,400. Number of positive cases stands at 277,467.

France has reported 1,120 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, taking the death toll in the state to 6,507. Italy has also reported 766 deaths while Spain witnessed 850 deaths. 684 new deaths were reported from the UK too.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,480 new deaths; 32,740 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 7,402; Number of Cases – 277,953

👉 USA has conducted 1.4 million tests so far. Number of positive cases – 277,953. Recovered – 9,823.

👉5 infants in Maryland tested positive for Coronavirus. One of them is one-month old.

👉 New York City reports 6,582 new cases of Coronavirus and 305 new deaths

👉 Total cases in New York City – 56,289; Deaths – 1,867

👉 New York State – 3,218 deaths; 102,476 cases

👉 New Jersey – 646 deaths; 29,895 cases

👉 Michigan – 479 deaths; 12,744 cases

👉 California – 285 deaths; 12,573 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 192 deaths; 10,402 cases

👉 Louisiana – 370 deaths; 10,297 cases

👉 Florida – 170 deaths; 10,268 cases

👉 Illinois – 210 deaths; 8,904 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 102 deaths; 8,420 cases

👉 Washington – 291 deaths; 6,966 cases

👉 Georgia – 198 deaths; 5,967 cases

👉 Texas – 97 deaths; 5,658 cases