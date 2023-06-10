Box Office Clash: “OMG 2” to Face Off Against “Gadar 2” and “Animal” on August 11th

Mumbai, Entertainment Bureau: Bollywood is gearing up for another big box office clash as three highly anticipated films are set to release on August 11th this year. The makers of “OMG 2” have officially announced the release date of their film, which will go head-to-head with Sunny Deol’s much-awaited sequel, “Gadar 2.” Additionally, Ranbir Kapoor’s action-packed thriller, “Animal,” is also scheduled to hit theaters on the same day.

“OMG 2” is the sequel to the 2012 hit film “Oh My God,” starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The new installment features Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva, while the first film had him portraying Lord Krishna. Alongside Akshay, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. The poster of “OMG 2” was shared by Akshay Kumar, who expressed his excitement about the film’s release and invited audiences to watch it in theaters.

On the other hand, “Gadar 2” is a sequel to the blockbuster film “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” which released in 2001. The original film, directed by Anil Sharma, was set during the Partition of India and starred Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel in the lead roles. “Gadar” created box office history upon its release and holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans. The sequel aims to continue the story of Tara Singh (played by Sunny Deol), a Sikh truck driver, and his love interest Sakina (played by Amisha Patel), a Muslim girl from Lahore, Pakistan.

Lastly, “Animal” is an action thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his work on the highly successful film “Kabir Singh.” The movie features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. There were earlier reports of a potential delay in the release of “Animal,” but trade analyst Taran Adarsh clarified that the film is on schedule and will indeed release on August 11th, 2023. The movie marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is expected to make a splash at the box office.

With these three films clashing at the box office, fans and moviegoers will have an exciting lineup of diverse genres to choose from. It remains to be seen how these films perform and which one will emerge as the winner in this much-anticipated clash.