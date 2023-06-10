‘The Kerala Story’ Director Announces Next Project, Biopic on Subrata Roy

Mumbai, Entertainment Bureau: Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, known for his controversial film “The Kerala Story,” is set to direct a biopic on Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara India Pariwar. The first look of the film titled “Saharasri” was released on Saturday, creating buzz among the audience. However, the actor who will play the lead role in the biopic has not been announced yet.

The unveiling of the “Saharasri” first look took place on Twitter, where film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a 36-second-long clip. The video showcased a cheque worth ₹250,000,000,000 intended for the “people of India,” signed by Subrata Roy. The face of the person holding the cheque was not revealed, but they were seen wearing a white shirt, tie, and blue blazer, surrounded by a crowd of thousands.

The filming of “Saharasri” is scheduled to begin next year and will extensively cover locations in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Kolkata, and London. The biopic will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Renowned musician AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music, with veteran lyricist Gulzar penning the lyrics.

Taran Adarsh mentioned in his tweet that Sudipto Sen, the director of “The Kerala Story,” will helm the Subrata Roy biopic. The collaboration between Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Sandeep Singh, and Legend Studios has been announced to produce the film. The creative team includes Rishi Virmani, Sudipto Sen, and Sandeep Singh, who is also serving as the creative producer.

SUBRATA ROY BIOPIC ANNOUNCED… ‘THE KERALA STORY’ DIRECTOR SUDIPTO SEN TO DIRECT… On #SubrataRoy’s 75th birthday today, Dr #JayantilalGada and #SandeepSingh announce their first collaboration: A biopic on #SubrataRoy [founder of Sahara India Pariwar], titled #Saharasri…… pic.twitter.com/fTfEqRBIbY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2023

The announcement further stated that a top actor will portray Subrata Roy on screen, with the identity set to be revealed soon. The film aims to capture the essence of Subrata Roy’s life and will delve into his journey of resilience and triumph. It is presented by PEN Studios and Legend Studios.

Subrata Roy’s story gained attention after the Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that Sahara group companies had violated securities laws by illegally raising over $3.5 billion. The companies claimed that the funds were raised in cash from individuals who did not have access to banking facilities. However, when Sahara firms failed to repay the money, the court sentenced Subrata Roy to jail. His case was also featured in the Netflix series “Bad Boy Billionaires.”

The biopic “Saharasri” aims to bring to light the untold and unheard aspects of Subrata Roy’s life, providing viewers with a captivating narrative of his journey through the ups and downs.