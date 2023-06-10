TNI Evening News Headlines – June 10, 2023

➡️ Ratha Jatra 2023: 180 platoons of police force to be deployed in Puri.

➡️ Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visited Patna, Champua, Joda, and Keonjhar Sadar Block in Keonjhar Dist today to assess various ongoing projects.

➡️ Cyber Police in Cuttack busted another pre-activated SIM card racket; 7 telecom staff among 8 arrested. Around 800 SIM cards including 300 pre-activated ones were seized.

➡️ No trains to stop at Bahanaga in Balasore Dist till further orders, informs Railways official.

➡️ Heat wave warning issued for several Odisha districts; 8 places in Odisha record temperature above 44 degrees Celsius.

➡️ Dead bodies of Odisha train accident victims will be cremated if there are no claimants, informed AIIMS Bhubaneswar Additional superintendent, Pravas Tripathy.

➡️ Case registered against Ollywood producer Sanjay Nayak following a written complaint by actress Prakruti Mishra at a police station in Mumbai.

➡️ Punjab Cabinet approves regularisation of services of over 14,000 contractual teachers in the State.

➡️ Delhi Police takes woman wrestler to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s office in national capital as part of probe.

➡️ Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ will now release on Dussehra 2023.

➡️ ICC World Test Championship Final | Australia 270/8 declare in the second innings, setting India 444-run target at The Oval.

➡️ Missing 4 kids found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash.

➡️ Five workers killed in blast at explosives factory in Turkey.