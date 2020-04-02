Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan joins COVID-19 Fight

TNI Bureau: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has joined the COVID0-19 fight along with companies that have come up with a comprehensive package to help the poor and needy during the time of crisis.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX have joined the Coronavirus battle in the country, as tweeted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Here’s the gist of contribution and support to be offered by Shah Rukh and his companies:

👉 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), co-owned by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta will contribute to the PM-CARES Fund.

👉 Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, will donate to Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

👉 KKR and Meer Foundation will provide 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to healthcare professionals in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

👉 Meer Foundation with the support of ‘Ek Saath: The Earth foundation’ will provide daily food to over 5,500 families in Mumbai for at least a month. Additionally, a community kitchen will be set up to provide 2,000 cooked meals to help needy households and hospitals.

👉 Meer Foundation will help Roti Foundation and Mumbai Police to provide meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers, and provide 3 lakh meal kits with 10,000 people per day for at least a month.

👉 Meer Foundation in association with Working People’s Charter will provide essential items and groceries to over 2,500 daily wage workers in Delhi for at least a month.

👉 Meer Foundation will provide a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.