Global Coronavirus Cases cross One Million

TNI Bureau: With Italy, Spain, USA, France and UK reporting deaths on expected lines, the global death toll has now climbed to 51,000. Number of positive cases worldwide has crossed the one million (10 lakhs) mark.

Italy reported 760 deaths today, followed by Spain (709), UK (569) and France (471). USA has already witnessed 518 deaths and it’s counting.

👉 Italy: 760 new deaths; 4,668 positive cases. Death Toll – 13,915; Total cases – 115,242.

👉 USA: 518 new deaths; 20,744 positive cases. Death Toll – 5,620; Total cases – 235,744. More data awaited.

👉 Spain: 709 new deaths; 6,120 positive cases. Death Toll – 10,096; Total cases – 110,238.

👉 China: 6 new deaths; 35 positive cases. Death Toll – 3,318; Total cases – 81,589.

👉 Germany: 143 new deaths; 6,283 positive cases. Death Toll – 1,074; Total cases – 84,264.

👉 France: 471 new deaths; 2,116 positive cases. Death Toll – 4,503; Total cases – 59,105.

👉 Iran: 124 new deaths; 2,875 positive cases. Death Toll – 3,160; Total cases – 50,468.

👉 UK: 569 new deaths; 4,244 positive cases. Death Toll – 2,921; Total cases – 33,718.

👉 Switzerland: 48 new deaths; 1,059 positive cases. Death Toll – 536; Total cases – 18,827.

👉 Turkey: 79 new deaths; 2,456 positive cases. Death Toll – 356; Total cases – 18,135.

👉 Belgium: 183 new deaths; 1,384 positive cases. Death Toll – 1,011; Total cases – 15,348.

👉 Netherlands: 166 new deaths; 1,083 positive cases. Death Toll: 1,339; Total cases – 14,697.