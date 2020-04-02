213 Samples tested in Odisha Today; All Negative for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has tested 213 samples today. All have been found negative for COVID-19. Out of 213, 176 were tested at the RMRC, 27 at AIIMS and 10 at the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

In total, 1,113 samples have been tested till date. Out of which, 5 have tested positive. Rest are negative.

27 persons from Odisha linked to Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz, have been traced so far. Samples of 19 people have already been tested. All are found negative, which is a good relief.

