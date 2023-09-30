TNI Bureau: The Post-graduate students of Rajendra University in Bolangir district held a midnight protest last night to protest over hostel fee hike.

The students reportedly had a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor (VC) yesterday after the university authorities hiked the hostel fees of the PG students. In the meeting, they demanded cancellation of the fee hike notification.

The meeting started around 3 PM and though continued till 8 PM, but did not bear results. Following which, the students held a midnight protest.

Soon, some officials reached the spot to discuss about the matter with the protesters. However, the students threatened to continue their protest until the rejection of the notification regarding the hike of fees.