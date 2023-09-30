TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ for the country’s aspirational blocks at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday.

Addressing the Sankalp Saptaah, the PM said, “For me, this gathering is no less than G20 and this programme is a symbol of the success of Team Bharat and the spirit of Sabka Prayas”

“In any list of the top 10 programmes of Independent India, the Aspirational District Programme will figure in golden letters,” the PM said while adding the progress chart of the Aspirational District programme became an inspiration for me”

He further said, “Optimum utilization of resources and convergence as the basis of development.”

“We have changed the concept of punishment postings into inspirational postings,” the PM said.

“112 districts that were Aspirational Districts have now become inspirational districts,” he added.

Sankalp Saptaah’ will be observed in all of the 500 Aspirational Blocks. Each day in ‘Sankalp Saptaah’, from 3rd October till 9th October 2023, is dedicated to a specific development theme on which all Aspirational Blocks will work.

The themes for the first six days include ‘Sampoorna Swasthya’, ‘Suposhit Pariwaar’, ‘Swachhta’, ‘Krishi’, ‘Shiksha’, and ‘Samridhi Diwas’. The last day of the week i.e. October 9, 2023, will be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week, as ‘Sankalp Saptaah – Samavesh Samaroh’.

The inaugural programme will witness the participation of about 3,000 panchayat and block-level people’s representatives and functionaries from across the country in Bharat Mandapam. In addition, nearly two lakh people including block and panchayat level functionaries, farmers, and persons from other walks of life, will join the programme virtually.