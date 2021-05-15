BMC steps in to assist Senior Citizens in Bhubaneswar

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched several measures for senior citizens during Corona Pandemic.

Senior Citizens with Covid symptoms can get doorstep sample collection service. They can just dial 1929 and share their residential address details. A van will reach their door step to collect the swab.

Similarly, the Senior Citizens living alone, can avail free pick & drop facility for vaccination. The vehicles will pick them from their home and then drop after vaccination at the designated centres opted by them.

The above decisions were announced by BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh.

