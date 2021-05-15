Commissionerate Police launches e-Permission for Pvt Employees

TNI Bureau: In an effort to facilitate passes to a certain category of people to move during the Covid lockdown period, the Twin City Commissionerate Police has launched e-permission for private sector employees.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi has informed that staff of IT, ITeS, bank and other staffs engaged in essential activities in the Twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack can apply for the e-pass by visiting the website https://cp.erp.quocent.com/ . A copy of the same will automatically reach to the DCP offices.

This e-permission should be carried along with the ID card. If e-pass has not been generated, the company/organization will issue authorization letter to their employees that needed to be carried along with id proof for movement during the restrictions.