Odisha Govt constitutes High-Level Advisory Committee to combat Covid Pandemic

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has constituted a high-level advisory committee led by Dr K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) to suggest ways to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the State.

While making the announcement Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra said that the panel will be comprised of senior doctors and scientists from across the Nation including Dr Ramakant Panda and Dr Devi Shetty.

The committee will be responsible for suggesting measures in fight against Covid and mass vaccination drive.

Besides it will advise the Government to implement best practices to combat the covid crisis and handle the possible third wave of the pandemic.

