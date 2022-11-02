Blue Tick Verification on Twitter @ $8 Per Month

TNI Bureau: Putting all speculations and debates into rest, ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk has ended the VIP culture on Twitter and announced ‘Blue Tick Verification’ for all at $8 per month.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month”, he tweeted last night.

As on today, there is a tough and cumbersome verification process on Twitter to get the blue tick, which is not appreciated by all.

Although Twitter had a different ‘Twitter Blue’ $4.99 per month subscription plan, it was not applicable to all. Under the new system, users will choose between ‘Free Twitter Handle without Blue Tick’ and ‘Paid Twitter Handle with a Blue Tick’.

Musk brought biggest ever reform to Twitter with this decision, which is lauded by the Twitterati.

Let’s take a look at Musk’s Tweets:

🔵 Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit, tweets Elon Musk.

🔵 Power to the people! Blue for $8/month, announces Musk.

🔵 Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

🔵 Key Benefits: Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam, Ability to post long video & audio, Half as many ads.

🔵 “Paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with Twitter.

🔵 There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians.